Hannah M. Stover
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hannah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hannah M. Stover

Of Mt. Ephraim, NJ - Passed away on June 24, 2020. She was 99 years old. Beloved wife of the late Howard Stover and the late Edward Hollenbaugh. Loving mother of Diann Breon (the late Robert), the late Harry Hollenbaugh (the late Norma) and the late Edward Hollenbaugh (the late Bernice). Devoted grandmother of 13, great grandmother of 23 and great great grandmother of 10. Dear sister of Robert DeFord, the late Dorothy Schaeffer and the late Alvin DeFord. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Mrs. Stover formerly lived in Oaklyn and East Camden and was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in East Camden. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 10-11am, and to the Funeral Service at 11am on Tuesday, June 30 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South (at Evesham Rd.), Marlton, NJ. Burial will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved