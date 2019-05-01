|
Hans Ernest Greiser
Cherry Hill - On April 27, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ; formerly of Collingswood, NJ. Age 86 years. Beloved husband of 21 years to June M. Greiser (nee Formby). Loving father of John Greiser, Cynthia (Benjamin) Howard, Christopher (Elizabeth) Bukowski and Michael (Tabitha) Bukowski. Dear grandfather of Brian, Matthew, Elisabeth, Abby, Lilly, Zach and Emma.
Ernie was a 1951 graduate of Collingswood High School and a U.S. Army Korean Conflict veteran, serving in the Signal Corps. Later, he enjoyed a 36 year career with Bell Telephone.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday 10 AM to 12 Noon at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Funeral service will follow at 12 Noon. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tatem-Shields American Legion Post #17, 620 Atlantic Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 1, 2019