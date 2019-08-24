Services
Kaighn Avenue Baptist Church
831 Kaighns Ave
Camden, NJ 08103
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kaighn Ave. Baptist Church
831 Kaighn Ave.
Camden, NJ
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Kaighn Ave. Baptist Church
831 Kaighn Ave.
Camden, NJ
View Map
Pine Hill - Departed this life on 8/16/19. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Joyce Taylor; son, Hardy Woods, Jr. (Natika), step-children, Michael, Tracy (Michael), Nicole (Ronnie), and Dennis; along with a host of grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service is Mon 11am at Kaighn Ave. Baptist Church, 831 Kaighn Ave., Camden, NJ. View 9am-11am. Int at Harleigh Cem. www.mayfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 24, 2019
