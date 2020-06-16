Harland C. Perley, Jr.



South Royalton, VT - Harland C. Perley, Jr. of South Royalton, VT, passed away on May 14, 2020. He was aged 89 years.



LEGACY



Harland was the only son of Harland C. Perley Sr., & Sarah McConnell. Harland grew up during the Great Depression, living under one roof with several Uncles, Aunts and cousins. having grown up with very little, he learned to appreciate what he had. Harland spent some time attending Glassboro State College where he played football. He was a hard worker, having worked in Public Transit as a city bus driver for several years. Harland was a volunteer for Lake Tract Fire Department. He owned and operated both a gas station and restaurant in South Royalton, Vermont, where his Uncle Melbourne Perley operated a Dairy Farm. Harland would eventually go on to inherit the farm, expanding and running it until his passing.



FAMILY



He had two sons with is then wife, Betty Atkinson. George Pereley and Clark Perley, who is no longer with us. Harland is survived by several grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. During his last fifiteen years of life, he became quite close with his family in New Jersey. We will miss his contagious laughter and constant storytelling ~ even if some of them were tall tales. He has left a hole on our lives that can never be replaced. We can only hope that he is reunited with his parents, whom he loved dearly.



FAREWELL CEREMONY



Harland will be laid to rest with his parents on Friday at 11 AM in Bethel Methodist Church Cemetery, 481 Delsea Drive, Washington Twp. Arrangements under the direction of the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, Woodbury & Washington Twp.



