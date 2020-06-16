Harland C. Perley Jr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harland C. Perley, Jr.

South Royalton, VT - Harland C. Perley, Jr. of South Royalton, VT, passed away on May 14, 2020. He was aged 89 years.

LEGACY

Harland was the only son of Harland C. Perley Sr., & Sarah McConnell. Harland grew up during the Great Depression, living under one roof with several Uncles, Aunts and cousins. having grown up with very little, he learned to appreciate what he had. Harland spent some time attending Glassboro State College where he played football. He was a hard worker, having worked in Public Transit as a city bus driver for several years. Harland was a volunteer for Lake Tract Fire Department. He owned and operated both a gas station and restaurant in South Royalton, Vermont, where his Uncle Melbourne Perley operated a Dairy Farm. Harland would eventually go on to inherit the farm, expanding and running it until his passing.

FAMILY

He had two sons with is then wife, Betty Atkinson. George Pereley and Clark Perley, who is no longer with us. Harland is survived by several grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. During his last fifiteen years of life, he became quite close with his family in New Jersey. We will miss his contagious laughter and constant storytelling ~ even if some of them were tall tales. He has left a hole on our lives that can never be replaced. We can only hope that he is reunited with his parents, whom he loved dearly.

FAREWELL CEREMONY

Harland will be laid to rest with his parents on Friday at 11 AM in Bethel Methodist Church Cemetery, 481 Delsea Drive, Washington Twp. Arrangements under the direction of the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, Woodbury & Washington Twp.

ShareLIfe. Love. Honor. Remember.. by visiting www.mcgfuneral.,com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
(856) 345-9450
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved