Harold B. Johnson
Atco - Harold B. Johnson, age 89 years, died February 17 at his residence in Atco, NJ. Born in Camden, he served in the U.S. Air Force and was employed by the Federal Government in Research. He had lived in the Sicklerville area for the past 15 years, and was formerly of Mount Holly. He was a member of the Mount Holly Lodge #14 F. & A.M., the Crescent Shriners, and the Scottish Rite Freemasonry. He was also a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd.
Survived by his wife of 35 years, Nancy (nee Guest), son Harold B. II (Samantha), granddaughter Ruby, brother John Johnson, and sister Solveig Hunsbedt.
Friends may call on Saturday, Feb. 23 from 9:30 to 10:30
AM in the Church of the Good Shepherd, 315 Highland Terrace, Pitman, NJ. Funeral service at 10:30AM. Interment Baptist Cemetery, Haddonfield, NJ. Those desiring may make contributions to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019