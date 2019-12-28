Services
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
Harold Berry Jr.

Harold Berry Jr. Obituary
Harold Berry, Jr.

Somerdale - age 78, passed away on December 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Lynn (nee Fensch). Father of Michael (Kelly) and Steven (Karen). Grandfather of Matthew, Jenna, Allison, and Ryan. Brother of Judith (Charles) McLaughlin. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by his parents, Helen and Harold Berry, Sr.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation on Tuesday 10am-12pm at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral service following at noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Harold's name to the Animal Adoption Center, 501 Berlin Rd. N., Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
