Harold Billington
Williamstown - Harold passed away on April 28, 2020, at the age of 86. He was one of 9 children, the loving brother of Doris Scharnagl and also survived by many nieces & nephews. Harold enjoyed the Phillies, Eagles, Flyers and the Sixers. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Burial will be private. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ www.jacksonfh.net . To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from May 1 to May 2, 2020