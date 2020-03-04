Services
Sicklerville - Harold "Harry" E. O'Neil, 93 of Sicklerville passed away February 29, 2020. Predeceased by wife, Lillian. Survived by children, Harold "Howie" E. O'Neil Jr. (Jo Ann), Robert O'Neil (Patricia), Mary DiMaio (John), Peggy McIntire (William), brothers, Kenneth O'Neil, and Donald O'Neil (Debora), sisters,Martha Reilly, and Helen "Bootsie" Sutts, 14 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 2 great - great grandchildren. Viewings will Sunday March 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Monday, March 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM all at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton, where funeral services will be held Monday 11:00 AM. Burial at Winslow Methodist Cemetery. Donations may be made to Winslow Methodist Church, PO Box 85, Winslow, NJ 08095. For complete obituary go to www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -