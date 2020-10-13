1/1
Harold L. Carden Jr.
Harold L. Carden, Jr.

Southampton - Formerly of Haddon Township and East Camden, passed away on October 12, 2020. He was 90 years old. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn and the late Betty Jean Mosser. Loving father of Harold L. Carden, III (Carol Ann) and Michael J. Carden. Devoted grandfather of Jeanette, Jessica and Ryan. Dear brother of the late James P. Carden, Sr. Harold graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden and served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He worked as an engineer for NJ Bell and later Verizon in Collingswood and Haddonfield, NJ for many years. Funeral Services will be private and he will be buried with his wife Evelyn in Locustwood Memorial Park in Cherry Hill.






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

