Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Dorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold L. Dorn


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold L. Dorn Obituary
Harold L. Dorn

Ft. Myers, FL formerly of Haddonfield - Harold Leroy Dorn, of Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Haddonfield, NJ. passed away on August 25, 2019 at the age of 76. Son of the late Theodore and Ruth Dorn. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Lisa Kenyon, Harold Dorn, Jr., Barbara (Leonard) Check, Brian McGuigan and Michael (Kim) McGuigan. Dear brother of Theodore (Betty) Dorn, Barbara (the late David) Rinehart, Beverly Ellis and the late Ronald Dorn. Brother-in-law of Debbie Dorn. Cherished grandfather of Taylor, Alexis, Shane, Samantha and Alexis. Harold was a proud US Army veteran serving during Vietnam and a life member and Assistant Chief of the Haddonfield Fire Department. He worked as an electrician for Watt Electric for many years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday September 12th from 5:30PM to 6:30PM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME, 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ 08009. Memorial Service with Military Honors 6:30PM. Interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Haddonfield Fire Department, 15 N. Haddon Ave, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 would be appreciated. To leave lasting condolences or photos, please visit COSTANTINOFH.COM.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now