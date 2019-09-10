|
|
Harold L. Dorn
Ft. Myers, FL formerly of Haddonfield - Harold Leroy Dorn, of Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Haddonfield, NJ. passed away on August 25, 2019 at the age of 76. Son of the late Theodore and Ruth Dorn. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Lisa Kenyon, Harold Dorn, Jr., Barbara (Leonard) Check, Brian McGuigan and Michael (Kim) McGuigan. Dear brother of Theodore (Betty) Dorn, Barbara (the late David) Rinehart, Beverly Ellis and the late Ronald Dorn. Brother-in-law of Debbie Dorn. Cherished grandfather of Taylor, Alexis, Shane, Samantha and Alexis. Harold was a proud US Army veteran serving during Vietnam and a life member and Assistant Chief of the Haddonfield Fire Department. He worked as an electrician for Watt Electric for many years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday September 12th from 5:30PM to 6:30PM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME, 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ 08009. Memorial Service with Military Honors 6:30PM. Interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Haddonfield Fire Department, 15 N. Haddon Ave, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 would be appreciated. To leave lasting condolences or photos, please visit COSTANTINOFH.COM.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 10, 2019