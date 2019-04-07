|
Harold Thomas Rayser
Collingswood - On April 4, 2019 Harold Thomas Rayser (Hal) age 99 passed away. He was a resident of Collingswood Manor, Collingswood, NJ at the time of passing, formerly a long time resident of Barrington, NJ.
He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Lorraine (née Allen), his father (Paul), mother (Freida), brothers, Paul and Fred. He is survived by his sister, Edith Willcox and his sons Tom (Judy), Bill (Lee), Jim (Donna), Bob (Rhonda) and John (Dawne); eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Hal graduated from Haddon Heights High School in 1937. He retired from Exxon after 36 years of service. He served as a Radio Operator in the Army Air Corp during WWII. He was a founding member of St. Francis de Sales Parish, Barrington, NJ, was a past President of the Westmont AARP and served as past President of the Barrington Historical Society. Many thanks go out to all who helped care for him during his residency at the Collingswood Manor.
Relatives and friends are invited on Friday, April 12, 2019 to his viewing at 9:00 AM and Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 AM, both to be held at St. Vincent Pallotti Church, 901 Hopkins Avenue, Haddon Township, NJ. Interment to follow at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Arrangements through HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights, NJ. www.healeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 7, 2019