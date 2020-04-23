Resources
Harriet A. Mitchell

Harriet A. Mitchell Obituary
Harriet A. Mitchell

Lawnside - Harriet A. Mitchell of Lawnside, NJ on April 21, 2020. She was 84 years old. Survived by her husband, Paul B. Mitchell, Sr.; children, Paula (Irvin) Davis, Betty Mitchell, Dr. Paul B. (Terrie) Mitchell, Jr. Sister, Jean Jones; Sisters-in-law, Joni Mitchell and Edna Worlds; 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A Time of Remembrance was observed privately at the convenience of the family. Carl Miller FH
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
