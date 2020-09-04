Harriet F. Mullen
Harriet F. Mullen (nee Farrell) of Sewell, formerly of Mickleton and Westmont, left this earth peacefully on September 2, 2020, age 91 years. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Bill, her spouse of 65 years. She is survived by her six children William his wife Mary, Kathleen her husband Peter, Susan her husband Robert, Steve, Tom his wife Mary, Barbara her husband George. She will also be greatly missed by her 18 grandchildren and her 7 great grandchildren. Harriet was the daughter of predeceased Edward and Frances Farrell. She is predeceased by her brother Eddie and her sister Betty. Survived by her sisters Frances and Mary and her brother John. She had many nieces and nephews and other extended family who will miss her smile and talking to her.
Harriet was a St. Joseph's elementary and Camden Catholic graduate and she married Bill while he was in the Navy while serving in the Korean War. She was well known as a librarian at the Haddon Township library where she worked for more than 20 years. Her love of books and reading carried throughout her life as she would sometimes read 3 papers a day and nearly 30 books every 2 weeks. Harriet was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed hosting get-togethers with family and friends. She was Bill's co-pilot on numerous adventures and she enjoyed traveling and visiting family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Tuesday September 8, 2020, 9:30-10:30am at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W. Collings Ave, Collingswood NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM in St Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Holy Saviour Church, 50 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Harriet on Blake-Doyle.com
.