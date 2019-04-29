Resources
Harriet M. Blaetz

Pennsauken - Harriet M. Blaetz, lifelong Pennsauken resident passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was 94. Harriet had retired as a Registered Nurse after many years spent working for the Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia and several doctor's offices in PA and NJ. She was also a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Merchantville.

Wife of the late Robert Blaetz; mother of the late John R. Blaetz; she is survived by her two loving children, Mary E. Blaetz of Pennsauken and Robert J. Blaetz of Collingswood.

Funeral service and interment in Beverly National Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage (vaonj.org). For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 29, 2019
