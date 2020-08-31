1/
Harris Thompson Lang
Harris Thompson Lang

Harris Thompson Lang, 91, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020. Loving husband to Alice Lang (nee McAllister). Dear father to Patricia Mayer (John), Rebecca Smith (the late William), and David Lang (nee Gwen). Devoted grandfather to Jessie, Nate, Tyler, Alex (Mike), Kevin, Megan (Tyler), Natalie (Josh), and Phillip. Great grandfather to Finn, Violet, Leo and Lilly.

Born and grew up in Baltimore before moving to South Jersey. Accomplished undergraduate degree at Western Maryland, Princeton University degree for theology, Masters for teaching at Rowan University. Had passion for teaching, piano, art, learning languages, and always looking to learn.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, September 3 rd from 11-12pm at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00pm. The funeral service will also be live streamed on the website tribute page listed below. Burial will follow at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Moorestown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

To share your favorite memories, please visit Givnish.com




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
