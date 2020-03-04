|
|
Harry A. Shisler, Jr.
Woodbury - On March 3, 2020, Harry, age 75. Beloved husband of Jane Shisler (nee Lynch). Survived by children Jennifer (Dan) Waters, Sheree (Randy) Kessler, Christina (Charles) Miller, Michael DeVuono, Wayne (Amy) Andrews, Stanley (Carla) Miller, Harry (Samantha) Shisler III, and Jason Miller; 18 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Loving brother of the late Carol and the late Joe. Harry served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and worked for Covenant Transport, Inc. in Chattanooga, TN. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Sunday evening 6-8 pm and Monday afternoon 12:30-1 pm at Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin Monday at 1 pm. Interment: Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020