Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Shisler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry A. Shisler Jr.


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry A. Shisler Jr. Obituary
Harry A. Shisler, Jr.

Woodbury - On March 3, 2020, Harry, age 75. Beloved husband of Jane Shisler (nee Lynch). Survived by children Jennifer (Dan) Waters, Sheree (Randy) Kessler, Christina (Charles) Miller, Michael DeVuono, Wayne (Amy) Andrews, Stanley (Carla) Miller, Harry (Samantha) Shisler III, and Jason Miller; 18 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Loving brother of the late Carol and the late Joe. Harry served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and worked for Covenant Transport, Inc. in Chattanooga, TN. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Sunday evening 6-8 pm and Monday afternoon 12:30-1 pm at Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin Monday at 1 pm. Interment: Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -