Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-1195
Harry Gindele
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ
View Map
More Obituaries for Harry Gindele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry C. Gindele


Obituary
Harry C. Gindele Obituary
Harry C. Gindele

Beach Haven - Harry passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 7, 2019. Of Beach Haven, NJ, formerly of Bellmawr, NJ. Age 76 years. He is survived by his former wife, Mary Salpas. Dear father of Stephanie (Protus Mayunga) Gindele, Matthew Gindele and Bonnie Gindele. Loving grandfather of Elijah, Achaia, Protus Jr., Erastus, Sabina, Lilly, Carlee, Nola and Evie. Brother of Kathleen and the late Joseph.

Harry was a 1961 graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He was the longtime owner of M.B. Sutcliffe Corporation, Philadelphia, PA. Harry was dedicated to his children and grandchildren and was known for his sense of humor. His passions included the beach, fishing, skiing, traveling and being an avid sports critic. Harry demonstrated an amazing will to live in his final years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, March 15, 9 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Prayer service will follow at 11 AM. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Harry's memory to David's Dream and Believe Cancer Foundation, 364 N. Main St., Suite 10D, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019
