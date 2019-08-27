Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Harry C. Ruhl

Burlington - Harry C. Ruhl of Burlington, NJ, passed away suddenly Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his residence. He was 76 years old. Harry was born in Philadelphia and has been a resident of Burlington Twp., NJ for the last 37 years. He worked for over 20 years for Mount Holly Municipality in the Financial Department

Harry was an avid Eagles fan. He enjoyed coaching his sons in youth soccer and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Harry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Nancy J. (Schneider). He will be sadly missed by his four loving children: Henry (Fiancé Stacey), Kimberly, Thomas (Kimberly), and Joseph (Aline) Ruhl. Harry is also survived by his brothers: Robert (Marcie) and William (Sheila) Ruhl; ten grandchildren: Brittany, Brandi, Brooke, Zach, Wyatt, Maddox, Liam, Jacob, Kaitlyn and Leo; two great grandchildren: Sophia and Isabel; and several loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing, Friday from 10 to 11 AM at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 11AM. Interment Rosedale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to OTC (Occupational Training Center) where his daughter Kim works, 2 Manhattan Drive, Burlington, NJ 08016. www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 27, 2019
