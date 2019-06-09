Services
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 662-1271
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Harry E. Warner III

Pennsauken - Harry E. Warner III, age 70, of Pennsauken, NJ, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Harry, Jr. and Lillian (nee Leek) Warner in Camden, NJ. Harry worked as a maintenance man for Aluminum Shapes in Delair, NJ. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and painting by numbers. Harry also was a big fan of wrestling and enjoyed watching it on TV. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Harry is predeceased by his sons, Robert Sulligan and Raymond Warner, and sister, Lillian Lindner.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Marie Warner (nee Swanson); children, Harry Warner and Julia, Donna Chester and Rich, and Dawn Sulligan; brother, George Warner, Sr. and Vivian; and grandchildren, Joseph, Blake, Aaron, Eric, Marc, and Richard.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on June 12, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A funeral ceremony will begin at 12pm at the funeral home. Harry will be laid to rest at Atco Cemetery. To post photos, share a memory, or send an online condolence, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 9, 2019
