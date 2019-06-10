|
Harry Engleman
Cherry HIll - Harry E. Engleman, Jr. Passed away peacefully June 8, 2019 at the age of 89. Harry was a graduate of Merchantville High Class of 1947. He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. Harry retired from PECO after over 40 years of service. He was Member of the Lodge # 3 F. & AM in Phila. He also was former member of Toastmasters of Moorestown, the S.A.R. and Past President of the South Jersey Chapter as well as served as a docent on the Battleship New Jersey for many years. Husband of Jane A. (nee Bennett) Father of Harry (Margaret Mary) Engleman III., Mark Engleman, John Engleman Beth (Neil) Schmalbach and the Late James Engleman. Also survived by his daughter in law Margaret Mary Engleman , 7 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren.
Funeral service Thursday 10:30am at The Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Viewing Wed. eve 6- 8 pm at the funeral home. Burial Arlington Cemetery Pennsauken, NJ. Please no flowers. Memorial contributions to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr. Marlton, NJ. 08053.
Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 10, 2019