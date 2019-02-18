Services
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Blackwood - Harry "Wayne" Enley, of Blackwood, NJ, formerly of Alloway, NJ passed away on Feb. 15, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Dear son of the late William Harry Enley and the late Dorothy Enley (nee Pleasanton). Wayne was the beloved husband of Janet Enley (nee Hardwick) for 30 years. Devoted father of Colleen Johnson (Butch), Dorothy Kerbaugh, James Enley (Bernice), William Enley (Sheila), and Carl Enley (Michele); Dear brother of Donald Enley (the late Maryanna Enley) and of the late Veronica Enley; proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandson; and uncle of 2 nieces.

Wayne was also the beloved stepfather of Patricia Fullmer, Dr. George Taylor (Mimi), the late Robert Olivo, Joseph Olivo (Diane), Janet Olivo, and Rosellen Salvo (Adam Dunning). He is also survived by 14 step grandchildren, and 3 step great grandchildren.

Wayne was a U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran, serving from 1963-1969. He was a successful entrepreneur almost all of his life, owning many different small businesses. They included used car sales, home rehabilitation and sales, and asphalt paving.

Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019, 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM, with a prayer service to begin at 11:30 AM, at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the Disabled American Veteran's Charitable Service Trust, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.

Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 18, 2019
