Harry G. "Lil Har" Wilson

Harry G. "Lil Har" Wilson Obituary
Harry G. "Lil Har" Wilson

Gloucester City - Harry G. "Lil Har" Wilson, age 81 of of Gloucester City passed away peacefully at home on Friday November 15, 2019.

Harry was born in and had been a lifelong Gloucester City resident. "Lil Har" graduated from Gloucester City High School, class of 1956. He worked as a machinist for many years and had been an avid car and train show enthusiast. He was an accomplished antiques collector and had enjoyed his tropical fish tanks. Mr. Wilson is survived by numerous nieces and nephews including Kelly & her husband Bill Joseph, Billy, Matthew, Alyssa and his friends "Reds" and Jimmy. He was predeceased by his parents Harry and Pearl (nee Sanderson), his brother Wayne and sisters Shirley Reed, Harriet Rocco and Thelma Hagan. Relatives and friends are invited to gather with the WIlson Family and share their heartfelt memories on Saturday morning between 10:00 and 11:00 am at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 700 Powell St. Gloucester City. A graveside tribute will be held privately. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Gloucester City High School Alumni Scholarship Fund. 1300 Market St. Gloucester City, NJ 08030 #crerancelebration #heartfelt
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
