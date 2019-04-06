Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Harry George Barnes

Harry George Barnes Obituary
Harry George Barnes

Cherry Hill, NJ - Harry George Barnes, age 92, of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away quietly before dawn Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Florence (nee Scilly), parents Harry and Evelyn (nee Parker), and siblings Mary Foster, Barbara Barker and Norman. He was a loving and compassionate Dad survived by his children Kenneth and Patricia, her husband Timothy Lox, proud Grandpop of Elizabeth, married to Jamieson Cook and a bundle of joy to his world, great-granddaughter Penelope. His life passions were his family, yardwork, Philly sports and listening to KYW. Being a quiet, reserved man he requested a private interment; we are honoring his wishes. Arr. by the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, Cherry Hill, NJ. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 6, 2019
