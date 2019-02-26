Services
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Harry Conrow
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Haddon Twp - Harry Jon Conrow passed away February 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family aged 61 years. He is survived by devoted husband Mark Anthony Pellegrino, beloved sisters Charlotte Darragh (Mark), Melody Chase (Peter) as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and family. He is predeceased by his parents Charles and Anne Conrow as well as a sister, Judith Conrow.

Harry was born and spent most of his life in Florence, NJ, before calling Haddon Twp home. He worked as a law clerk in the Hall of Justice in Camden, a job he loved and helped fulfill his long time aspiration of working in the judicial system. In his spare time Harry cherished spending time with friends and family and would often remark how precious time is. Harry was a kind, generous and unique soul who had a passion for life. His humor and ever positive, loving presence will be missed by all who loved him.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation Thursday February 28, 2019, 10:00AM-12:00PM in BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W. Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ. A Prayer Service will begin 12:00PM. Please leave your remembrances of Harry on Blake-Doyle.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 26, 2019
