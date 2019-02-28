Services
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
(856) 767- 4075
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
27 Kresson Gibbsboro Rd.
Gibbsboro, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
27 Kresson Gibbsboro Rd.
Gibbsboro, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry McAneny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry J. McAneny Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry J. McAneny Sr. Obituary
Harry J. McAneny Sr.

Berlin - Harry J. McAneny Sr., 87, of Berlin, on Feb. 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Barlow). Devoted father Harry Jr., (Jean Ann), Joseph, Gary, Jack (Sue) and Therese McAneny-Koch (Jack). Loving brother of the late Donald (Kathleen), Peggy Hogan (Jim) and Nancy McAneny-Pomilo. Brother-in-law of Catherine Barlow (the late James); also predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law the late Paul and the late Marie Naurath. Treasured grandfather of eight and great grandfather of three. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson Gibbsboro Rd., Gibbsboro, NJ 08026 from 9 AM-10:45 AM where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment private. If desired, donations may be made in Harry's memory to the Christian Brothers https://www.fscdena.org/product/donate-to-retired-infirm-brothers/; 732-380-7926.For expanded obituary and lasting condolences, please visit www.Giosafhuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now