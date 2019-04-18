|
Harry Lore
Bellmawr - On Monday, April 15, 2019, Harry Lore, the loving husband and father of five children, and three grandchildren passed away at age 80, peacefully and on his own terms. A Veteran in the Air Force, Harry had a passion for sports, cooking, baseball and especially softball, all of which he did none in moderation. Many summers were spent celebrating amongst softball teammates and the families at his family home where steaks and burgers were offered in abundance... as were many cases of Rolling Rock... Harry also taught all of his children the love of cooking and eating great food. Sunday Prime Rib dinners were a staple at home as was homemade gravy with sausage and meatballs. His love of Cape May beach resulted in many days of "sun" melted bologna and cheese sandwiches, countless beach toys, fierce skee ball games and family nights strolling Wildwood Boardwalk where Mack's pizza, Nathan's Hotdogs, Curly Fries and soft serve were abundantly enjoyed. Harry was predeceased by his beautiful wife, Marguerite (Peggy) and most loving daughter Linda. He is survived by his four amazing children, Michele (Tom) Tureaud, Harry (Colleen) Lore Jr., Elizabeth (Pete) Musumeci and Patricia (John) Barlow. He is also survived by his three loving grandchildren, Bryan Tureaud, Andrew Tureaud and Lauren Tureaud. At the request of Harry, funeral services will be held privately with his surviving children. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Animal Welfare Association in memory of Linda Lore, 509 Centennial Boulevard, Voorhees, NJ 08043.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 18, 2019