Harry Marrow
Harry Marrow

Camden - Harry Marrow, Camden, New Jersey. It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of our beloved brother, Harry Marrow, on August 10, 2020 at the age of 59.

Harry was educated in City of Camden, New Jersey and a graduate of LaSalle University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Foxworth and son, Christopher Chambliss, as well as grandchildren. Harry was also survived by his three brothers, Thomas Marrow, Sr., Michael Marrow, and Dwight Marrow, Sr., and two sisters, Loretta Canada and Sandra Godbolt, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harry was preceded in death by his father, Herman Marrow, Sr., mother, Estella Peace Marrow and brother Herman Marrow, Jr.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at May Funeral Home located at 1001 S. 4th Street, Camden, New Jersey 08103. A private service will follow.




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
May Funeral Home
