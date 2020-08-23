Harry Quitmeyer
Chesilhurst - On August 22, 2020, Harry, age 92, beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee McKeon). Survived by children Harry, Eddie, Patty Springer and the late Karen, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren. Cremation was held privately. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Thursday evening 6:30-8 pm with a memorial service starting at 8:00pm at the : ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment of ashes will follow on Friday morning 11:00 am at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Pitman, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family c/o the funeral home would be appreciated. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
