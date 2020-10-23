Harry R. Burkhardt, Sr
Pennsauken - Harry R. Burkhardt, Sr. passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 20, 2020 at the age of 85.
Harry was born on May 9 th , 1935 in South Philadelphia to Harry and Elizabeth Burkhardt. He later moved to Camden, NJ where he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. Shortly after graduation, he joined the United States Army where he served as Corporal in the Korean War. Harry was a proud Army Veteran and supporter of our nation.
Family was always the most important part of Harry's life. He married Barbara Heery on
September 24, 1960 and together they had four children. He worked for many years at General Electric in Valley Forge, PA before retiring from Verizon in Camden, NJ.
Harry is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara; three children: Barbara (Sam)
Chamberlain, Patricia (Tom) Gaskill, and Michele Dolphin; seven grandchildren: Steven, Sam, Kimberly, Kyle, Bailey, Tiffany, and Nicholas; and sister, Mary Ellen Norris. Harry is preceded in death by his son Harry R. Burkhardt, Jr., sister Loraine Zapanta, and brothers William, Richard, and Robert Burkhardt.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation Monday evening Oct 26th from 6-8PM at Eichel Funeral Home 8323 Maple Ave Pennsauken, NJ PH:856-662-1102
Funeral Mass to be celebrated Tuesday Morning Oct 27th at 10:30AM at St Peter Roman Catholic Church 43 W Maple Ave Merchantville, NJ. Burial and Military Honors to follow at New St Mary Cemetery Bellmawr, NJ. Please share condolences online at www.EichelFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org
).