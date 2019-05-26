|
Harry R. Jordan
Gloucester Twp. - JORDAN, Harry R., on 5/24/19, age 62, of Gloucester Twp. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Piscioni) and loving father of Harry III and Francis. Harry was a truck driver for the US Mail for 28 years. He had his own softball team with his sons through the "Sports Outlet" and he loved the "49ers".
A viewing will be held on Wed., 5/29/19 from 9 am to 11 am followed by a service at 11 am at THE FUNERAL MANOR, 1585 Hider Ln., Gloucester Twp., NJ 08021. For condolences, visit thefunealmanor.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 26, 2019