Sunday, May 26, 2019
11:00 AM
THE FUNERAL MANOR
1585 Hider Ln.
Gloucester Twp., NJ
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gloucester Twp. - JORDAN, Harry R., on 5/24/19, age 62, of Gloucester Twp. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Piscioni) and loving father of Harry III and Francis. Harry was a truck driver for the US Mail for 28 years. He had his own softball team with his sons through the "Sports Outlet" and he loved the "49ers".

A viewing will be held on Wed., 5/29/19 from 9 am to 11 am followed by a service at 11 am at THE FUNERAL MANOR, 1585 Hider Ln., Gloucester Twp., NJ 08021. For condolences, visit thefunealmanor.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 26, 2019
