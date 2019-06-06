|
Harry Robert Watson, Jr.
Sicklerville - On June 4, 2019, age 67. Beloved husband of Susan Watson (nee Hurlock). Survived by children Rebecca (Ronald) Ammen of Magnolia, Kelley Williamson of Philadelphia, and Robert (Nicole) Watson of Williamstown; 6 grandchildren Anthony, Madeline, Brynn, Malikai, Teagan, Delainey; sister Lois (William) Myles of Audubon, and their children Erik and Jessica. Loving brother of the late Richard Watson. Harry worked for Home Depot in Washington Twp. and was a member of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church in Laurel Springs. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Sunday afternoon 2-4 pm and Monday morning 9:30-10 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Funeral Service will begin at 10 am. Interment: Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations "In Memory of Harry R. Watson, Jr." payable to: Temple University Hospital Heart & Vascular Institute, P.O. Box 827651, Philadelphia, PA 19182 and/or St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 433 Park Ave., Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 6, 2019