Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Sicklerville - On June 4, 2019, age 67. Beloved husband of Susan Watson (nee Hurlock). Survived by children Rebecca (Ronald) Ammen of Magnolia, Kelley Williamson of Philadelphia, and Robert (Nicole) Watson of Williamstown; 6 grandchildren Anthony, Madeline, Brynn, Malikai, Teagan, Delainey; sister Lois (William) Myles of Audubon, and their children Erik and Jessica. Loving brother of the late Richard Watson. Harry worked for Home Depot in Washington Twp. and was a member of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church in Laurel Springs. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Sunday afternoon 2-4 pm and Monday morning 9:30-10 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Funeral Service will begin at 10 am. Interment: Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations "In Memory of Harry R. Watson, Jr." payable to: Temple University Hospital Heart & Vascular Institute, P.O. Box 827651, Philadelphia, PA 19182 and/or St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 433 Park Ave., Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
