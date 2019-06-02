Services
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Ellison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey Anthony Ellison


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harvey Anthony Ellison Obituary
Harvey Anthony Ellison

Somerdale - Harvey Anthony Ellison of Somerdale, NJ, passed away May 30, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Mary E. Ellison (nee Jackson). Treasured partner of Susan Van Buren. Beloved father of Stephanie Ellison-Lewis, Leisa Ellison (fiancé Munir Alam), Dionne Ellison, Alexis Ellison (fiancé Brian Rodolph), and Ann Harding. Proud grandfather of Andrè Ellison, Kayla Lewis, Noah Ellison, and Thai Harding; and great-grandfather of three. He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Services for Mr. Ellison will be held privately per the wishes of his family. Please see www.earlefuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
Published in Courier-Post on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Earle Funeral Home
Download Now