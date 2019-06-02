|
|
Harvey Anthony Ellison
Somerdale - Harvey Anthony Ellison of Somerdale, NJ, passed away May 30, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Mary E. Ellison (nee Jackson). Treasured partner of Susan Van Buren. Beloved father of Stephanie Ellison-Lewis, Leisa Ellison (fiancé Munir Alam), Dionne Ellison, Alexis Ellison (fiancé Brian Rodolph), and Ann Harding. Proud grandfather of Andrè Ellison, Kayla Lewis, Noah Ellison, and Thai Harding; and great-grandfather of three. He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services for Mr. Ellison will be held privately per the wishes of his family. Please see www.earlefuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
Published in Courier-Post on June 2, 2019