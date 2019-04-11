|
|
Harvey B. "Stretch" Crowell, Jr.
Palmyra - Harvey B. "Stretch" Crowell, Jr., age 78, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019. He was born to the late Harvey B. Crowell, Sr. and Anna May (nee Williams) Crowell in Camden, NJ. Harvey was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden. He previously worked as a Ship Operations Manager for Express Marine in Camden. Stretch loved to read. He was an avid boater and long time member of the Farragut Sportsman Association. Stretch will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Stretch is survived by his children, Dawn L. Martin and her husband Michael, Chris Michaux and her husband Gene, Linda D. Sachs and her husband Steve, and Dean H. Crowell and his wife Cathy; sister, Patricia Sweeney; grandchildren, Jesse Crowell, Michael Haller, Matthew Haller, Ben Crowell, and Colin Crowell; great grandchildren, Aiden Haller, Landyn Haller, and Atlas Haller; and uncle to the Sweeney children.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on April 13, 2019 from 10am-1pm at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A funeral ceremony will begin at 1pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Pennsauken. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Burlington County Animal Shelter by visiting www.co.burlington.nj.us/168/Animal-Shelter and/or the National by visiting www.stroke.org. To view Stretch's online tribute page please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 11, 2019