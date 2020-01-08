|
Harvey L. Conn
Williamstown, NJ - Age 100, passed away on January 7, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, he has lived in Williamstown for over 65 years. Mr. Conn was a US Army veteran of WWII, where he was a POW for 26 months. He worked for South Jersey Gas for 35 years before retiring. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Williamstown, Williamstown Fire Company, American Legion Post# 252, Post# 1616 and a former member of the Monroe Twp. Police Reserves. Beloved husband of the late Virginia A. Conn (nee Duble). Dear friend of Sharon Matlack (Rudy). Stepfather of Judith Scott (the late Robert). Grandfather of Amy Hansen and Thomas Justice. Great-grandfather of Daryn Hansen and Sean Hansen. Dear brother in law of Charlotte Derrickson (the late Edward). He is also survived by his caretakers Thelma Rice, Bernadette Spangler, Marlene Williams and his beloved four-legged friend, Little Fellow. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Tuesday, Jan. 14th from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, where a service will be held at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Williamstown Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an organization providing hope for local veterans, Operation Safe Haven, 1664 Delsea Dr., Franklinville, NJ 08322 or by visiting www.opsafehaven.com. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020