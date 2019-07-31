|
Hassan Zekavat
Moorestown, NJ - Dr. Hassan Zekavat, 90, resident of Moorestown, New Jersey, passed away on July 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Hassan was born in Arak, Iran on November 29, 1928.
He received his Medical Degree from Mashhad University of Medical Sciences in Iran. He married Pouran (Sepehri) on October 20, 1955. After moving to the United States, he did his Orthopedic Surgical Residency at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia. He then did a Fellowship in Pediatric Orthopedics at Fort Worth Children's Hospital in Texas.
He had Orthopedic Surgical practices in Moorestown, Mount Holly, Marlton, and Hammonton, New Jersey.
Hassan loved his family, being a doctor and helping others, good food, good wine, reading, dancing, swimming, exercising, spending time in Ocean City, NJ, traveling, and investing in the stock market.
Hassan is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dr. Pouran P Zekavat; his son, Kenneth Zekavat (Suzanne); his daughter, Susan Nourbakhsh (Mohsen); his grandchildren, Dara, Sasha, Sophie, Anya; his nieces, Nasrin, Zohreh, Parvin; and many close friends.
A private family service was held on July 20, 2019 at Lewis Funeral Home in Moorestown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dr.Hassan Zekavat may be directed to Moorestown Friends School, 110 E Main Street, Moorestown, NJ 08057. Designated memorial gifts may also be made on-line at https://www.mfriends.org/support-mfs/
Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 31, 2019