Services
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Resources
More Obituaries for Hassan Zekavat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hassan Zekavat


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hassan Zekavat Obituary
Hassan Zekavat

Moorestown, NJ - Dr. Hassan Zekavat, 90, resident of Moorestown, New Jersey, passed away on July 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Hassan was born in Arak, Iran on November 29, 1928.

He received his Medical Degree from Mashhad University of Medical Sciences in Iran. He married Pouran (Sepehri) on October 20, 1955. After moving to the United States, he did his Orthopedic Surgical Residency at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia. He then did a Fellowship in Pediatric Orthopedics at Fort Worth Children's Hospital in Texas.

He had Orthopedic Surgical practices in Moorestown, Mount Holly, Marlton, and Hammonton, New Jersey.

Hassan loved his family, being a doctor and helping others, good food, good wine, reading, dancing, swimming, exercising, spending time in Ocean City, NJ, traveling, and investing in the stock market.

Hassan is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dr. Pouran P Zekavat; his son, Kenneth Zekavat (Suzanne); his daughter, Susan Nourbakhsh (Mohsen); his grandchildren, Dara, Sasha, Sophie, Anya; his nieces, Nasrin, Zohreh, Parvin; and many close friends.

A private family service was held on July 20, 2019 at Lewis Funeral Home in Moorestown, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dr.Hassan Zekavat may be directed to Moorestown Friends School, 110 E Main Street, Moorestown, NJ 08057. Designated memorial gifts may also be made on-line at https://www.mfriends.org/support-mfs/

Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hassan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now