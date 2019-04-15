Services
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 662-1271
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Hazel Del Palazzo Obituary
Hazel Del Palazzo

Webster, MA, formerly of Pennsauken - 98, passed away on April 12, 2019, at the Webster Manor. She was a member of Merchantville Baptist Church. Hazel enjoyed bowling, ceramics, bingo, square dancing with her husband, and trips to Ocean City.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Howard Gray, Sr.; her second husband, Raphael Del Palazzo; and her daughter, Marjorie Haubois. Hazel is survived by her sons, Howard (Lynne) Gray Jr. and William A Gray; 14 Grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10 am to 11 am, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home 2426 Cove Rd, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A funeral service will begin at 11 am, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to www.alzsupportnet.org . Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 15, 2019
