LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
Hazel Hulme


1928 - 2020
Hazel Hulme Obituary
Hazel Hulme

Somerdale, NJ - Hazel Hulme, age 91, of Somerdale, NJ, passed away on March 8, 2020 at the Voorhees Center Nursing Home, Voorhees, NJ. Beloved wife of the late John L. Hulme. She is predeceased by her children Linda Haba, Christine Hulme, and John L. Hulme Jr. Proud grandmother of Amanda and Stephanie Hulme.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 4:00 pm at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. Family and friends may gather before the service at 3:30 pm at the funeral home. Cremation will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
