|
|
Hazel W. Blazer
Glassboro - Hazel W. Blazer, nee Wilt, 84, of Glassboro, wife of the late Arthur G. Blazer, Jr., passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at her home. She was a lifelong Glassboro resident and a graduate of Glassboro High School Class of 1952 where she was an honor student in the Commercial Curriculum.
Hazel was a housewife and formerly employed as a secretary with Penn Mutual in Philadelphia. She was a very active and lifelong member of Bethlehem United Church of Christ.
She is survived by her children, Warren (Suzette), Wayne (Michelle), Jeff, and Delores Iacovone (Ray); 4 grandchildren, Wayne Blazer, Jr., Danielle Blazer, Scott Ross and Ashley Armstrong; and her sister-in-law, Marie Wilt.
At her request, there will be no services. Contributions may be made to Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 137 S. Main St., Glassboro, NJ 08028. Arrangements by MATHIS FUNERAL HOME, Glassboro. Share condolences at www.mathisfuneral.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 14, 2019