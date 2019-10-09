|
|
Heather M. Dechert
Jamesburg - On October 8, 2019, Heather, loving mother of Leland and Savannah. Survived by her mother & step father Lisa and John Skwira, father Charles (Elsie), grandparents Harold and Margaret McManus, siblings Jessica, Kyle, Ryan, Nicholas, 2 nieces Gianna & Sophia, and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service and cremation were held privately. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019