Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hebert A. Gutierrez Obituary
Turnersville - Hebert A. Gutierrez, of Turnersville, NJ, formerly of Queens, NY, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 1, 2020. Born in Montevideo, Uruguay to the late Alcides and Hortensia Gutierrez, Hebert was 73 years old.

He came to the United States at age 22 and met the love of his life soon after in New York. They married a couple of years later, started a family and eventually moved to New Jersey where they built a home and gave their daughters a beautiful life.

Hebert was the beloved husband of Smirna (née Paz) for 48 years. Cherished father of Diana Gutierrez (Arnold Davenport) and Giselle Vaccarino (A.J.). Adoring grandfather of Aidan, Gigi, Grant, and Valentina. Dear brother of Uberfil Gutierrez (Sonia). He is also survived by many extended family members and friends who will miss him tremendously. Hebert loved the Beatles, was an avid soccer fan having played in amateur leagues in his younger years and enjoyed relaxing and spending time with his family.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, February 6th, from 5 pm to 8 pm, and on Friday, February 7th, from 9:30 - 10:30 am at Givnish of Marlton, 398 East Main Street. His funeral Mass will be at 11 am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Entombment service will follow in Jesus, Bread of Life Catholic Cemetery, 3055 Fostertown Rd, Mount Laurel, NJ. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
