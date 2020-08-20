Hector A. Quiles
Sewell - passed away on March 25, 2020; age 79 years.
Beloved husband of Julia (nee Benitez). Devoted father of Evelyn Quiles (Katherine Rodriguez). Also survived by 10 brothers and sisters.
Hector enjoyed crabbing, gardening, and cooking and was considered "everybody's chef."
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 10 AM at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 642 Market Street in Camden. Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Home. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com