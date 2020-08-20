1/
Hector A. Quiles
1940 - 2020
Hector A. Quiles

Sewell - passed away on March 25, 2020; age 79 years.

Beloved husband of Julia (nee Benitez). Devoted father of Evelyn Quiles (Katherine Rodriguez). Also survived by 10 brothers and sisters.

Hector enjoyed crabbing, gardening, and cooking and was considered "everybody's chef."

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 10 AM at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 642 Market Street in Camden. Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Home. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Funeral services provided by
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
3425 River Road
Camden, NJ 08105
(856) 963-5355
