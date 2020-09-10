1/1
Hedilberto "Ed" Galarza
1955 - 2020
Hedilberto "Ed" Galarza

Pennsauken - On September 9, 2020.

Beloved husband of Marta M. (nee Rodriguez); Devoted father of Edna Galarza, Eddie Galarza (Valeria) and Jerry Fuller; Loving grandfather of Lorenzo and Marcelo Galarza and Skylar Smitherman; Dear brother of Jose G. and Juan A. Galarza.

Prior to his retirement, Ed was employed with PSE&G in Audubon for over 25 years. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during Vietnam and also a Veteran of the National Guard. In his retirement, Ed volunteered for the Gift of Life, driving people to appointments, translating and providing meals.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Monday from 6 to 8 PM and Tuesday from 9:15 to 10:15 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM at St. Joseph Pro-Cathedral, 2907 Federal Street in Camden. Interment will take place at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Arneytown.

Due to current Covid capacity restrictions, we ask that you limit your stay to allow others to enter the building to pay their respects. Face masks must be worn inside the funeral home AND church.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to Gift of Life Family House Foundation, 401 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
SEP
15
Service
09:15 - 10:15 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Pro-Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
