Heide H. Wilson
Woodbury - Heide H. Wilson 80, of Woodbury passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. Heide was retired from a career with Lockheed Martin as a Purchasing Agent. She enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren, working on puzzles, and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.
Wife of the late Robert Wilson, Heide is survived by her children, Michael Wilson (Sandy) of Telforde, PA, Elaine Hauss (Joseph) of Mantua, Annette McMonagle of Audubon, 7 grandchildren Brian and Daniel Hauss, Heather, Meredith, Shannon, and Nathan Wilson, Zachery McMonagle, brothers Horst Lingelbach and Helmtrud Hanke. She was predeceased by her son Kenneth Wilson..
Family and Friends are invited to visit from 8:30 am to 10:30 am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Smith Funeral Home 47 Main Street Mantua, NJ 08051. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am, with burial to follow at Wenonah Cemetery in Mantua, NJ 08051.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 21, 2019