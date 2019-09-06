Services
Helen Rieger
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
26 S. Forklanding Rd
Maple Shade, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
26 S. Forklanding Rd
Maple Shade, NJ
Helen A. Rieger


1928 - 2019
Helen A. Rieger Obituary
Helen A. Rieger

Maple Shade - Helen A. Rieger (nee Freytag) of Maple Shade passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 90 years old. Helen was born on November 21, 1928 in Philadelphia and moved to Maple Shade in 1951. She was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher and was active with the the Kids Choir.

Beloved wife of the late Alfred Rieger, she is survived by her loving children Susan Heilman, Steven (Tricia) Rieger, and Debra (Robert) Taylor, her 5 cherished grandchildren and her 4 dear great grandchildren, she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and visitation with her family on Sunday evening, September 8th, 7-9 pm, at the MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 38 N. Forklanding Rd.,Maple Shade, and Monday morning, 10-11 am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 26 S. Forklanding Rd., Maple Shade, where her funeral service will follow at 11 am. Interment will be in Bethel Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Memorial donations in Helen's name may be made to the church at the above address.To share memories and condolences please visit marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 6, 2019
