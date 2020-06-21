Helen B. Mitchell
Blenheim - Helen B. Mitchell (nee Hancharick), on June 20, 2020 of Blenheim, formerly of Philadelphia. Age 81. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Devoted mother of Thomas Jr. (Sandra) and Marion Fidler (Edwin). Loving grandmother of Kimberly (Steve) and Thomas Mitchell III (Jennifer). Dear great grandmother of Hailey Rose and Thomas IV. There will be a viewing from 8:15 am to 10:15 am on Wednesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Wednesday at Our Lady of Hope Parish; Saint Agnes RC Church in Blackwood. Interment Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.