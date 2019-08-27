|
|
Helen Bellerjeau
Mt. Laurel - Helen Bellerjeau, age 95, died peacefully at home on Saturday, August 24, 2019, surrounded by her family. Helen is survived by her loving daughter, Barbara Stephenson, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Per her request, there will be no formal memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in her honor to Samaritan Hospice,5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. To leave a note in her memory book, please visit fertigfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 27, 2019