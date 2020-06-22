Helen Bollas
Cherry Hill - BOLLAS-
Helen, (nee Kolokouri) age 83 of Cherry Hill on June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Bollas. Devoted mother of Patricia (George) Millili of Cinaminson and Tulla (Charles) Sandilos of Cherry Hill. Loving grandmother of Peter (Alyssa), George (Kristin) and Peter, and great grandchildren Loukas and Peter. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services Thursday 12 noon at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer Street Cherry Hill where a viewing will be held 10 a.m. -12 p.m. (Due to government restrictions no more than 45 people in the church at one time) Those planning on attending, please register on the link provided, https://stthomas.breezechms.com/form/11884810 Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.