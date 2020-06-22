Helen Bollas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Bollas

Cherry Hill - BOLLAS-

Helen, (nee Kolokouri) age 83 of Cherry Hill on June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Bollas. Devoted mother of Patricia (George) Millili of Cinaminson and Tulla (Charles) Sandilos of Cherry Hill. Loving grandmother of Peter (Alyssa), George (Kristin) and Peter, and great grandchildren Loukas and Peter. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services Thursday 12 noon at St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer Street Cherry Hill where a viewing will be held 10 a.m. -12 p.m. (Due to government restrictions no more than 45 people in the church at one time) Those planning on attending, please register on the link provided, https://stthomas.breezechms.com/form/11884810 Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St. Thomas Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund.

To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved