Helen Bridges
Cohansey - Helen Bridges, 77, of Cohansey, NJ passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 after complications of Alzheimer's at Spring Oaks Assisted Living. She was born in Camden to the late Norman and Helen Harris. Helen worked at Elmer Hospital as a communications operator for many years. But mostly, she was a loving wife, mother and homemaker that enjoyed crafts, sewing and decorating. Helen was predeceased by her husband Charles E. Bridges, Jr. in 2017. She is survived by her children Dawn and Michael Martin, Chris and Eugene Michaux, Linda and Stephen Sachs, and Scott and Jamie Bridges, grandchildren Jesse, Michael, Matthew, Drew, Ryan, Noah, great grandsons Aiden, Landyn and Atlas, brother Norman Harris.
Services were private. Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601.