Helen Butler
Pennsauken - Helen Virginia Hilton,departed life August 16, 2020, Peacefully. She is survived by her children Deborah Mateo (George), Sandra Taylor, Samuel Taylor Jr., and Dwayne Taylor. Her Brothers Reginald Hilton, and David Hilton. Sisters Dorothy Hill, Alyce Haskins, and Janice Hilton. 8 Grandchildren and 17 Great. Special cousins Marie Harris and George Lewis. A Host of relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Monday 11am at May Funeral Home 4522 Westfield Ave. Pennsauken. Viewing 9-11am. The interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park. Ministry of comfort is entrusted to the www.mayfuneralhomes.com
